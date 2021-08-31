Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CFO Sells $23,094,139.09 in Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total value of $23,094,139.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,916.07 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,172.29 and a 1-year high of $1,940.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,736.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,535.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.19, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,759.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

