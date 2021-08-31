Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

CHK opened at $54.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.70. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $59.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.26.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 100.67% and a negative return on equity of 301.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $542,634,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $535,914,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $518,038,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth about $375,804,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $270,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

