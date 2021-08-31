Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 98 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $944,253,000 after acquiring an additional 571,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,484,697,000 after acquiring an additional 546,951 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 829,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,435,000 after acquiring an additional 402,230 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,664,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,261,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $362.05 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $401.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $370.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.75.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

