Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 843 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,513 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 229,883 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,535,000 after purchasing an additional 16,490 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $1,475,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 10,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 55,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.91.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $133.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $179.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $135.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.57.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,220 shares of company stock valued at $7,403,293. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

