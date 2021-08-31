Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 485 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 5.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 0.8% in the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist lowered their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.74.

CI stock opened at $207.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.47. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

