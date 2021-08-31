Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 331 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO stock opened at $102.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $241.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $107.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. Research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5571 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.90%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. DNB Markets raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.