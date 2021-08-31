Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $665,000 Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $3,133,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 294,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,797,000 after buying an additional 15,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,429,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,356,000 after buying an additional 175,990 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. upped their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.08.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $205.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.02 and a 200-day moving average of $177.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $208.56.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,144.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.