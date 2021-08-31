Chapman Investment Management LLC Has $11.27 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Chapman Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,596 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.3% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,041,990,000 after purchasing an additional 375,809 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 15,123 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 19,341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $303.59 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $305.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Several analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.67 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.39.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.