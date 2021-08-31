Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Gap Up to $23.95

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.95, but opened at $24.67. Century Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.51, with a volume of 805 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPSC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.80.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.53). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In other Century Therapeutics news, Director Eli Casdin bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $880,000.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

