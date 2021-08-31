Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) to Issue $0.80 Dividend

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the bank on Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

OTCMKTS CYFL opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. Century Financial has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $25.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24.

Get Century Financial alerts:

About Century Financial

Century Financial Corp. (Michigan) is a bank holding company of Century Bank and Trust, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers deposit products, primarily checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. It also provides lending products such as residential mortgage, commercial, and installment consumer loans.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.