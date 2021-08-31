Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) to Issue $0.80 Dividend

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the bank on Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.
OTCMKTS CYFL opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. Century Financial has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $25.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24.
About Century Financial
