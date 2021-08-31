Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Short Interest Update

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the July 29th total of 57,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CNTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Centogene in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centogene by 50.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 151,127 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Centogene by 8.6% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 444,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 35,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Centogene by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Centogene by 126.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 60,406 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Centogene in the second quarter worth about $406,000. 11.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CNTG opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of -2.14. Centogene has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $14.79.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $78.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.28 million. Centogene had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a negative return on equity of 29.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centogene will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

