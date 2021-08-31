CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) is TT International Asset Management LTD’s 4th Largest Position

TT International Asset Management LTD decreased its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,480,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,346,069 shares during the period. CEMEX makes up about 7.5% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $163,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CX. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CX. Barclays lifted their price objective on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.36.

Shares of CEMEX stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $8.20. 424,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,226,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

