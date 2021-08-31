Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Celyad Oncology from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jonestrading reiterated a hold rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYAD opened at $4.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average of $5.89. The company has a market cap of $68.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Celyad Oncology has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $10.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Celyad Oncology stock. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 160,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. Endurant Capital Management LP owned about 1.04% of Celyad Oncology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

