Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 35,276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 666,093 shares.The stock last traded at $123.11 and had previously closed at $124.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.78.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 35.52%.

About Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

