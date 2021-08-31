Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $130.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.90 and a 200 day moving average of $111.09. Catalent has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $132.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.22.

In other Catalent news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 555 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $62,742.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $40,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,239 shares of company stock worth $9,586,700. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Catalent stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Catalent worth $34,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

