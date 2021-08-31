Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $130.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.90 and a 200 day moving average of $111.09. Catalent has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $132.68.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.22.

In related news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $40,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $62,742.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,700 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Catalent stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 114.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Catalent worth $34,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

