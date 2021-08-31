Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Insider Aristippos Gennadios Sells 2,262 Shares

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 2,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $296,616.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Aristippos Gennadios also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Aristippos Gennadios sold 465 shares of Catalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $52,568.25.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $130.31 on Tuesday. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $132.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.09.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 192,035.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,279,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,758,000 after buying an additional 1,278,953 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of Catalent by 45,023.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 955,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,599,000 after buying an additional 953,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,158,000 after buying an additional 701,908 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,603,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Catalent by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,101,000 after buying an additional 470,900 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

