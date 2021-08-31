Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.26. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carter Bankshares.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 39.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 8.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $440,000. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARE traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.12. 293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,744. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Carter Bankshares has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $16.28.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter Bankshares (CARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.