Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Receives $4.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRRFY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Carrefour in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of CRRFY stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.50. Carrefour has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $4.78.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

