Carol Lindstrom Sells 880 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Carol Lindstrom sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $99,915.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,857.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EXPO stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $116.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,053. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.58 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.16. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $117.67.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist upped their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,419,000 after purchasing an additional 258,810 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Exponent by 428.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 241,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,573,000 after acquiring an additional 196,157 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 190.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,167,000 after acquiring an additional 141,004 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Exponent in the second quarter worth approximately $11,687,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Exponent by 8.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,285,000 after acquiring an additional 130,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

