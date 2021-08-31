Capital Analysts LLC Sells 132 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.2% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 2.5% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Moody’s by 15.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,863 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 12.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,728,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,712,413. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.55.

Shares of MCO opened at $381.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $388.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $375.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.27.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

