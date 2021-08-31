Capital Analysts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 466.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 3,508,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,110,000 after acquiring an additional 174,824 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,146,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,117,000 after buying an additional 128,747 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,015,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,174,000 after buying an additional 28,952 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 171.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,589,000 after buying an additional 457,369 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,109,000 after buying an additional 221,771 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $53.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.57. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.13 and a fifty-two week high of $55.23.

