Capital Analysts LLC Raises Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 25.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 54,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 11,619 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BMY opened at $67.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.06. The stock has a market cap of $149.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

