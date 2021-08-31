Capital Analysts LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in International Paper by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,495,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109,887 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in International Paper by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in International Paper by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,163,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,926,000 after acquiring an additional 810,665 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,368,000 after acquiring an additional 684,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP opened at $59.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. International Paper has a twelve month low of $35.93 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

IP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

