Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC opened at $147.77 on Tuesday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.03 and a 52-week high of $159.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.12 and a 200-day moving average of $147.41.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

