Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Set at C$41.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$41.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CSFB set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.50.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$42.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$19.77 and a 1-year high of C$46.36.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total value of C$1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,244 shares in the company, valued at C$5,365,980. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.98, for a total transaction of C$224,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,175,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$97,836,816. Insiders have sold 153,740 shares of company stock valued at $6,780,667 over the last 90 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

