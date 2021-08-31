Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Earns Buy Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

CM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a $158.00 rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$149.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$159.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$145.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$144.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$134.43. The stock has a market cap of C$65.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$96.42 and a 12-month high of C$152.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.22%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total value of C$352,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at C$709,188.90. Also, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 18,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.86, for a total value of C$2,712,793.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,226,239.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,227 shares of company stock valued at $9,612,005.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

