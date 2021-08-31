Campbell Soup (CPB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 1st. Analysts expect Campbell Soup to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Campbell Soup to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $53.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Campbell Soup stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,208 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Campbell Soup worth $91,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

