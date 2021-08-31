Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Short Interest Down 38.7% in August

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the July 29th total of 5,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Camber Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Camber Energy by 126.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,906 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 29,542 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Camber Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Camber Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Camber Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEI traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,075,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,253,084. Camber Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87.

Camber Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, development and sale of crude oil and natural gas from various known productive geological formations. Its operations mainly focuses in Central Oklahoma, South, and West Texas. Camber Energy was founded by William A.

