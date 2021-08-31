California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the July 29th total of 13,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CALB opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. California BanCorp has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $19.88. The stock has a market cap of $142.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average of $17.66.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. California BanCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $14.54 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in California BanCorp by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California BanCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of California BanCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of California BanCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of California BanCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

