California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the July 29th total of 13,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CALB opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. California BanCorp has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $19.88. The stock has a market cap of $142.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average of $17.66.
California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. California BanCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $14.54 million during the quarter.
About California BanCorp
California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
