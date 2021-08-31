Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the July 29th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFWFF shares. Raymond James lowered Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFWFF remained flat at $$2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,785. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The Canada segment focuses on the provision of fracturing and coiled tubing services to a diverse group of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

