Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Upgraded by Raymond James to Strong-Buy

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.86.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $185.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director Marc J. Shapiro purchased 6,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,582.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,102 shares in the company, valued at $665,582.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $481,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 309,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,821.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CADE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,290,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 316.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $1,772,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

