Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Upgraded by Raymond James to Strong-Buy

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.
Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.86.
In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director Marc J. Shapiro purchased 6,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,582.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,102 shares in the company, valued at $665,582.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $481,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 309,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,821.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CADE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,290,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 316.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $1,772,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile
Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.
