Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Down 26.3% in August

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the July 29th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.5 days.

Shares of Bunzl stock remained flat at $$37.30 on Tuesday. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $30.26 and a 12-month high of $37.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.95.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

