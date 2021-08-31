Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Down 26.3% in August

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the July 29th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.5 days.
Shares of Bunzl stock remained flat at $$37.30 on Tuesday. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $30.26 and a 12-month high of $37.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.95.
Bunzl Company Profile
