Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 1,302 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,540 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.44.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,100 shares of company stock worth $5,910,308 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.00. The stock had a trading volume of 38,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459,068. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.01. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $100.34 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

