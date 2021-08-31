Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $33.90 Million Holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,308 shares during the quarter. Cass Information Systems makes up 0.8% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned approximately 5.78% of Cass Information Systems worth $33,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 5.3% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 8.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 123.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASS stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,274. The company has a market cap of $643.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.26. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $48.55.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 17.71%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

