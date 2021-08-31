Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $40.08. The stock had a trading volume of 26,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,187. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.09. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

