Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 1,748 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 113,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,476,000 after buying an additional 10,362 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.37.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.23. The stock had a trading volume of 69,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,629,076. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.61.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

