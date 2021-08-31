Brokerages Set Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Target Price at $40.00

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock remained flat at $$26.50 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average is $25.00. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

