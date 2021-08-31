Brokerages Set MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Target Price at $7.13

Shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDWD. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Aegis lowered their price objective on shares of MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,684. The company has a market cap of $99.14 million, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.55. MediWound has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative net margin of 38.43% and a negative return on equity of 171.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MediWound will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

