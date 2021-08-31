Brokerages Set Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Target Price at $19.38

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

GHLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Guild in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHLD. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Guild in the second quarter valued at $31,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Guild during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Guild during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Guild during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Guild during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 23.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GHLD traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.25. 20,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,832. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $869.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63. Guild has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $294.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. Analysts anticipate that Guild will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

