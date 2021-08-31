Brokerages Set DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) PT at $29.60

Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DCP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,847,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,703,000 after buying an additional 70,316 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 56.5% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 63,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 22,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DCP traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.26. 9,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,978. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 3.60. DCP Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 105.41%.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.