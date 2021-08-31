Brokerages Set Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) PT at $34.50

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on CERT. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of Certara stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.59. 18,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.97. Certara has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $2,346,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,138,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,179,881.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 7,252,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $188,568,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,727,930 shares of company stock worth $201,539,736. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Certara by 2,554.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,839,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,124,000 after buying an additional 4,657,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Certara by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,487 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Certara by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,066,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,614 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,931,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,733,000 after buying an additional 970,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Certara by 40.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,778,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,865,000 after buying an additional 801,502 shares in the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

