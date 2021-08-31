Brokerages Expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will post $26.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.03 billion and the lowest is $25.60 billion. Valero Energy posted sales of $15.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year sales of $101.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $101.15 billion to $102.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $109.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $104.49 billion to $113.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,121,000 after acquiring an additional 18,290 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 352.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 15,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 15.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,644,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,982,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

