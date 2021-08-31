Brokerages Expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.11. Myriad Genetics posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS.

MYGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $95,802.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,897.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $32,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,960 shares of company stock worth $14,858,683 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $35.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.60. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average of $30.34.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

