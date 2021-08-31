Brokerages Expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $315.15 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will announce $315.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $314.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $315.60 million. Monolithic Power Systems reported sales of $259.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 7,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,938,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 309,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,429,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $4,327,996.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,504 shares of company stock worth $36,941,301. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $7.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $502.94. 233,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.63. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $235.62 and a fifty-two week high of $504.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

