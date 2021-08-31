Brokerages Expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.00. GreenPower Motor posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GreenPower Motor.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 70.65%. The business had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GP shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. GreenPower Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 11.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,601,000 after acquiring an additional 217,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $4,878,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $648,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 374.8% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 54,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 43,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GP traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,018. GreenPower Motor has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 13.08. The company has a market cap of $300.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average is $19.30.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenPower Motor (GP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.