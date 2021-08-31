Brokerages Expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Brokerages expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to post sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. GFL Environmental reported sales of $777.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year sales of $4.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on GFL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the second quarter worth $33,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 692.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GFL traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.16. 51,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,516. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of -19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 119.74 and a beta of 1.30. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $17.47 and a 52-week high of $36.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

