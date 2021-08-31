Brokerages Expect Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings. Element Solutions posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Element Solutions.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $586.60 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 21.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,175,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,330,000 after buying an additional 3,343,883 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 21.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,403,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,451 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 137.1% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,815,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,497 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 553.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,594,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 64.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,693,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,794 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESI traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.22. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.58. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

