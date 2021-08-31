Brokerages Expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Century Casinos posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 107.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. Century Casinos had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 12.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of CNTY stock opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. Century Casinos has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $391.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 3.14.

In other Century Casinos news, VP Andreas Terler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $354,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Century Casinos by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Century Casinos by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Century Casinos by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

