Brokerages Expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to report $162.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $161.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $163.10 million. Cathay General Bancorp reported sales of $147.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year sales of $640.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $637.60 million to $641.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $679.23 million, with estimates ranging from $671.50 million to $683.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CATY shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 14.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.02. 4,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,709. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.25. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $45.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

